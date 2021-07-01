Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

