Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

