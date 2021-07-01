Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of PODD opened at $274.51 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $185.24 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.68.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

