Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAMG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

