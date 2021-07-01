Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Down 1.6%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.05 ($0.60). Approximately 518,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 973,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.61).

ACRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.49 million and a P/E ratio of 150.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.40.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

