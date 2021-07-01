Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

