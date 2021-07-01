ACoconut Trading Down 41.8% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $620,024.19 and approximately $152,766.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

