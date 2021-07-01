Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

NYSE AYI traded down $9.07 on Thursday, hitting $177.96. 15,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.12 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

