Adam K. Peterson Buys 3,311 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

NICK opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

