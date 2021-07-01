Adam K. Peterson Buys 3,311 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.
NICK opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.