Adarsh Mehta Acquires 59,500 Shares of Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Adarsh Mehta acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,120.

Adarsh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Adarsh Mehta acquired 22,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,040.00.

TSE:SXI opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30. Synex International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 million and a PE ratio of -160.00.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 million for the quarter.

About Synex International

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

