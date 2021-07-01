Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 192,678 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

