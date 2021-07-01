adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. 39,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

