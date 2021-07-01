adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €303.75 ($357.35).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €313.90 ($369.29) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €287.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

