Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.30. 34,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $592.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

