ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ADVOF opened at $13.73 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $685.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

