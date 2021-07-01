Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.72

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 62443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

