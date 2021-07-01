Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

