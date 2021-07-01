Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Advantest stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
