Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,765,124 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

