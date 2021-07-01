AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,864. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.