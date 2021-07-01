Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,225 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

