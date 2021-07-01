Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Afya were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $13,001,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

