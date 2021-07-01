Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Agilyx AS stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Agilyx AS has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

Agilyx AS engages in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into plastics, chemical intermediates, and low carbon fuels. The company develops systems and technologies to transform non-recyclable plastics into a range of valuable products; and produces styrene monomers from waste polystyrene, as well as offers refinery grade crude oil feedstock.

