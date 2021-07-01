Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$23.50 at National Bank Financial

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AD.UN. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AD.UN opened at C$16.95 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$17.30. The stock has a market cap of C$762.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

