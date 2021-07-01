Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Pamela Stephenson Sells 471 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $16,960.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

