Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.69. 15,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 146,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$242.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.