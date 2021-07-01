Alchemy Pay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $893,260.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $893,260.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00369810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00147800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00190307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003889 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

