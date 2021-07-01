Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

ALFFF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Alfa

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

