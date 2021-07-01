Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 17,950 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

