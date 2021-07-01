Algert Global LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

