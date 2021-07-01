Algert Global LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

