Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

Shares of SEDG opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.01. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.96 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

