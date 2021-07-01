Algert Global LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,992. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

