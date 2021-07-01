Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.78. 9,323,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,852. The stock has a market cap of $613.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

