Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

