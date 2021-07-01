Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

