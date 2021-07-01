Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 21,316 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

