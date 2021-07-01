Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 578,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

