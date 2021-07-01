Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,770 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after purchasing an additional 640,263 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $398,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $71.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.