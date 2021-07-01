Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,838 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $758.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

