Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,029 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

