Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 260.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in DTE Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 295,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

