Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

