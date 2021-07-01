Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $52.29 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

