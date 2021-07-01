Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,676,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $721.45 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.45 and a 12-month high of $726.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

