AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.