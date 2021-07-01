AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,666 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 458,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

