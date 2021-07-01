AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $32,563,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $12,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 615,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KW stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.