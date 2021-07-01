AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

