AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 52,738 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

