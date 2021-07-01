AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $711,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.01 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

